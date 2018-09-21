Covering stories at the Washington State Fair is one of the perks of the job.

Over the past two Septembers, I've been able to interview 4-year-old "mutton busters" - kids who hold onto the backs of sheep as long as they can - rodeo clowns, monster truck drivers, longtime volunteers, popcorn and taffy makers, and blue ribbon winning meatball chefs.

One of my assignments Thursday was to find a cool story to cover in a live report, about 2 minutes long in the Take 5 Newscast at 4 p.m.

There is a lot to choose from at the fairgrounds thanks to the ability to go live without cables attached to a news van.

We've gone live surrounded by bucking broncos, holding a pan of freshly dipped caramel apples, and even on board the people-moving gondola. But photographer Tom Tedford and I wanted something new, and to be honest, something near the Central Pierce Fire Station where we had to present our other story of the half-hour.

Enter Steve Hartley and Muggshotz Caricature.

I'll admit, I've always wanted to get a sketch drawn of me. This was my chance!

Hartley has been drawing since he was 2 and has had a stand sketching fairgoers in Puyallup for the past seven years.

I thought he was great! And so fast!

Watch the video above and see what you think.

© 2018 KING