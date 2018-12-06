As an artist working with LEGO bricks, Iain Heath has created pieces that capture iconic figures of popular culture and slices of movie and TV history. His latest work goes a little darker than “Star Wars” or “Lord of the Rings” and offers a commentary on modern day Seattle.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Heath, 51, has lived in Seattle for 21 years, and his kids were born in the city. A veteran of the software industry, Heath was an early employee of Tableau, the Seattle-based data visualization company.

Heath, who goes by Ochre Jelly on Flickr, gave up his day job about five years ago to focus full time on his LEGO art. He’s active in the adult LEGO fan community, he exhibits at conventions around the country — including Seattle’s BrickCon — and is a member of SeaLUG, a local LEGO club which is one of the largest in the U.S.

