KIRKLAND, Wash. — A woman in Kirkland is turning 100-years-old on Saturday, February 8. That's a big milestone, so KING 5's Chris Cashman went to ask her a few questions about the past century.

Marge, or Grandma Marge, has experienced a lot in her lifetime. She lived through the Great Depression when the economy crashed in 1929. She saw the banks close.

During that time, walking around money was hard to come by.

"We were lucky to get pennies or nickels, that was it," Marge said.

During World War II, Marge started working for Boeing in November of 1942.

"All the women were called Rosie's, Rosie the Riveter's," explained Marge.

Her job at Boeing is also where she met her best friend, Bess. The two are still best friends to this day.

"We never dated each other’s boyfriends, never, never, never," joked Marge. "We never thought we'd live under the same roof again."

But they do. The two live together now at the Madison House Retirement Community in Kirkland.

We asked Marge what she thinks about young people today and how technology plays a role in children's lives growing up.

“They are so blind because all they see is this little gadget in front of them," said Marge. "They don’t look around and see nature or anything like that that we did."

Her advice to young people?

"I think they should be reading more."

Happy Birthday, Marge from everyone at KING 5 and thank you for sharing your story.