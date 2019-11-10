KENT, Wash. — A Kent man is honoring fallen police officers across the country with a hobby that takes up most of his time outside of work.

Noel Greany is not a police officer, but each time a blue life is lost, he's in his garage creating something special.

So far, he's made about 250 wooden flags. Many of those are for fallen police officers.

"I've sent one out to North Carolina. I've sent one out to Florida," Greany said.

It all started with the death of Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno. Officer Moreno was accidentally struck and killed by a patrol car in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in July of 2018.

Greany showed up to the funeral holding a wooden flag he made to honor Moreno’s life and family.

"When they were crying, I was like, this is something, this is something that people need," Greany explained.

There isn't much money in what he does, but Greany said that's not what counts.

"To have a symbol that represents who their fallen officer was, and what their life meant, I think it's huge," said Renton Police Sgt. Russ Radke.

Radke said his wife gifted him with one of Greany's wooden flags.

Greany enjoys the art, but the hope is that he won't need to make another one.

"I don't like delivering the ones to the fallen officers, those I don't enjoy," he said.

Greany works with a friend who engraves badges for the flags with a laser.

A wooden American flag made by Noel Greany.

KING 5

He donates many of the flags wishing he could donate them all but said shipping and materials have been expensive.

"I hope somehow it brings some sort of comfort and that's it," Greany said.

He has also started making flags in honor of fallen firefighters and veterans.

Visit the Flags to Remember page on Facebook to see Greany’s work.

