"The Magical Language of Others" explores selfhood, language, and family bonds

E.J. Koh's poetic memoir asks, "Where do the stories of our mothers and grandmothers end and ours begin?"

SEATTLE — At age 15, Eun Ji Koh and her brother were left behind in California while her parents returned to work in South Korea. What was thought to be a temporary arrangement continued for many years. Her mother wrote her letters each week but she wasn't able to fully understand them until many years later.

In her memoir, The Magical Language of Others, Eun Ji translates the letters and looks to history, poetry, and her life experience to answer deep questions about family relationships, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Winner of the Pacific Northwest Book Award, The Magical Language of Others is a fearless and poetic mind grappling with forgiveness, reconciliation, legacy, and intergenerational trauma–conjuring an epic saga and love story between mothers and daughters spanning four generations. thisisejkoh.com