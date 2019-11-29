Dak the puppy may seem adorable right now, but his ultimate purpose is a lot greater than looking cute.
The golden retriever puppy will eventually be a service dog for a veteran diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Dak, named after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, will spend the next 18 months going through socialization and task-specific training.
Baylor Scott & White Health, Canine Companions for Independence, and the Dallas Cowboys teamed up to announced an expanded training program at BSW's Kinkeade Campus.
Puppy Dak is just a small piece of the expanded program.
