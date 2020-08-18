Who let the crickets out? Behind the scenes crazy with the Movin 92.5 morning crew

Did Rob Schneider make a good cup of tea? Morning radio co-hosts Brooke Fox, Jeffrey Dubow and Jose Bolanos dish on behind the scenes surprises. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Who thought it was a good idea to let hundreds of crickets go in a radio studio? And why in the world would actor Rob Schneider bring his whole tea set, with tea, to the Movin 92.5 studios? Better question: Did he make a good cup of tea?

Brooke Fox of Movin 92.5's Brooke & Jeffrey In the Morning and fellow radio hosts Jeffrey Dubow and Jose Bolanos dish about the craziest stunts and stories they've covered, like the time Jose unknowingly interviewed Hillary Clinton. How does that happen?!?!

Brooke & Jeffrey In The Morning airs every Monday – Friday from 6 am to 10 am on Seattle’s MOViN 92.5