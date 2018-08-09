Growing up, Tori McGuinn loved to go the Mariners games with her grandpa. So after an 11-month deployment, she thought it fitting to surprise her grandparents at a game.

"Oh look, I have two messages from her," said Diane McGuinn. "It's morning over there. So she said, ‘Good morning. I love you. I hope you enjoy my shout-out. Can't wait for you to see it.’"

To grandparents Diane and Dan, 25-year-old combat specialist Tori is like a third daughter. They had a hard time when she chose to enlist.

"I don't think we ever let go," laughed Dan. "Might want to push them away on occasion, but never really let go of them."

"We're ready for her to come home," Diane smiled. "It's been too long, almost a year."

They had been brought to the ballpark under the guise they were being honored for helping support the armed services. Tori would be saluting them from Kuwait on the jumbo screen. What they didn't know is that Tori was actually a level up, looking down on them, ready to spring the surprise.

"I wanted to make it really, really special with a surprise they would never suspect," said Tori.

Tori’s mom, Heidi, contacted the Mariners who made it a much bigger deal than the McGuinns could have imagined. She had to sell her parents line after line.

"Tell more lies so that she can't figure out which lie is the most important," she said.

Down on the field, staring up at the crowd, their granddaughter, in uniform, snuck up from behind, and well, you know the rest.

