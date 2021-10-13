Carpinito Farms in Kent named one of the best pumpkin patches in the country

The Carpinito Brothers Farm has been operating in the Kent valley for more than 50 years.

KENT, Wash. — Ready for the pumpkin patch? There is one in Kent that you may not want to miss this year.

The Carpinito Brothers Farm has been named one of the "Best Pumpkin Patches" in the nation by Yelp, which narrowed the list to just 26 across the U.S. and Canada.

"We work really hard at this. Always trying to improve every year. It means a lot to us," said Michael Carpinito.

The Carpinito Brothers Farm has been operating in the Kent valley for more than 50 years. What started as a family selling produce from a roadside stand has grown to 800 acres of hand-harvested vegetables -- and of course, pumpkins.

"The pumpkins are what sets us apart," said Chris Carpinito, who added that this year's summer heat wave only fueled the impressive growth of the farm's pumpkins and it's not unusual to stumble upon an 80 pound pumpkin.

If you head to the family farm, you'll find much more than just pumpkins. This year, the farm has a Huskies vs. Cougars themed corn maze as well as hay rides, farm animals, and fresh food like corn on the cob.

The produce market is also as fresh and bountiful as it gets with a seven day a week operation.