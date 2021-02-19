Bored much? No excuses with this list of things to do in and around Seattle

SEATTLE — Kelly Hanson, host of King 5's Local Lens is definitely the one you want to ask when making weekend plans, date plans, vacation plans, ANY PLANS!
Kelly checked in with New Day to share her favorite picks of what to do in the city. Check them out below. Plus if you want to check out more of Local Lens Seattle just text “Kelly” to 206 448 4545 and you’ll never miss an episode and find out what to do around the city!
It’ll take you right to the youtube page!
Kelly's Favorites
1-Date Spot: Stoneburner
2- Brunch Spot: Salish Lodge
3- Bar with a View: MBAR in south lake union
4- Gym: Dynamix Fitness
5- Hidden Gem: Hot Tub Boats
6- Hike near the city: Heybrook Lookout
7- Thrift Shop: Fremont Vintage Mall
8- Staycation: Four Seasons Hotel
9- Weekend Getaway- Leavenworth Post Hotel
