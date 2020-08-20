Cool back-to-school gadgets for students that are home-schooling

From clocks that gently wake you to Insta-video-studios for kids, Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg's picks make at-home learning easier and fun #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Shopping for school supplies is one of the best parts of heading back to school. But this year, with all the remote learning our list might look a bit different. Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg took the "new normal" into consideration as he rounded up the coolest new gadgets to make remote learning a bit easier and a lot more fun.

Back 2 School Products:

The Soluna Light Alarm Clock from La Crosse Technology — ensures there’s a glow for every day and every mood with a variety of light settings. Choose to illuminate your room with your favorite color or pick one of the vibrant color gradients. If you are looking to unwind and relax use the Guided Breathing Mode or the Morning and Evening Modes to stimulate the rise and fall of the sun to help you reset your natural circadian rhythm to wake up feeling recharged. $32.99 www.costco.com

Portable Laptop Stand & Lap Desk — Get the perfect working position in any seat with an ergonomic portable laptop desk. It’s height and tilt adjustable to suit standing, sitting, or even lounging with a laptop without causing unwanted neck and back strain. It can extend up to 18 inches high and collapses flat. Bonus—the aluminum panel naturally helps keep a laptop cool. $39.95

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds—have all the best features of the other leading wireless earbuds—but EarFun is about one-third the price. EarFun has the LONGEST battery life and 4 microphones with noise-canceling top-quality sound and perfect for hands-free calls. With a secure and ergonomic fit, they’ll be comfortable for hours. EarFun Air has been honored with the CES 2020 Innovation Award. On Amazon, EarFun is only $59.99—BUT if you use the coupon on the site it’s only $49.99.

Insta Studio from WeCool Toys — The new Insta Studio has everything that future YouTube stars need to learn how to easily shoot quality tabletop demo/tutorial videos and hand-free videos right at home. The Insta Studio includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix-ins. $19.99 Perfect for kids as young as 4 years old and up and available at Target.com.

Learning Resources — has a selection of pre-school and kindergarten supportive learning toys that will be a great addition to homeschooling or e-learning.

Designed to promote learning through play, Learning Resources products include Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog ($14.99) that boosts fine motor skills and the Learn-a-lot Avocados($16.99) that builds social-emotional skills. The Puzzle Globe ($34.99) encourages kids ages 3-10 to practice geography skills, build fine motor movements, and engage in tactile play.Coding Critters ($39.99) are a child’s first coding friends – a series of interactive toy pets that introduce preschoolers ages 4+ to early STEM concepts through 100% screen-free coding activities – no phone or tablet required.

These and many others from Learning Resources are available at select Target stores and Target.com.



