Remember the American flag that captivated millions who watched in live streams, via Explore.org, as Florence winds battered and shredded it when the storm rolled into the Carolina coast?

The flag was atop the Frying Pan Tower sitting in the Atlantic Ocean off the North Carolina Coast. It appears the flag was shredded, but not destroyed, and you now have a chance to own what's left of Old Glory.

A three-day auction on eBay opened Thursday, and it will close Sunday at 7 p.m. PT.

The Frying Pan Tower is a decommissioned Coast Guard light station 35 miles off the coast of Bald Head Island, N.C. The tower is also up for auction. It's currently a Bed and Breakfast.

According to the Frying Pan Tower Facebook page and a post on eBay, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the American Red Cross.

The flag has been retired and replaced on the tower which is now a privately owned Bed and Breakfast, according to its website.

