Season 3 of NBC's 'Young Rock' reaches major turning point in megastar's journey

The popular sitcom tells the true life story of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at three different stages. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It's one of the few shows on television that can move forward, while still taking you back.

"Young Rock" is the true life story of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the actor known for his role in "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji," among others.

It follows several phases and turning points in the movie star's life from grade school to his wrestling days.

Bradley Constant plays 15 year old Rock.

"I think we have an attachment to the characters that we are playing because they are real people you know and they did this amazing thing," Constant said.

Recently that attachment grew stronger when Bradley and Joseph Lee Anderson, who portrays Dwayne's father, got a chance to meet Dwayne Johnson in person.

"I just remember seeing this big ol' dude and I was like, 'Yeah he's so huge." It's like it almost didn't seem real. And just because he's The Rock, it was wild!" Anderson shared.

"I got home and journaled all of it," Constant gushed. "It mean a lot because there was this huge build up and I wanted to meet him for awhile. I'm so grateful for this role and for a chance to play it; and it's just been such an amazing experience and I told him that in person and shook his hand and gave him a hug."

Season 3 of "Young Rock" is a turning point for the series.

It explores Dwayne Johnson's meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar. His real life father, Rocky Johnson was a professional wrestler in his own right, breaking barriers in wrestling.