Is this Kirkland game show contestant the Worst Cook in America?!

Worst Cooks in America contestant Mo Nooreldin says he's always been a fan of the Food Network, but never learned how to cook himself!

There's plenty of cooking competition shows out there that aim to find and award the best chefs and bakers in the country. But one on the Food Network stands out for doing the opposite!

The Worst Cooks in America's goal is to transform kitchen disasters into culinary masters. The recruit that makes the most impressive culinary transformation wins $25,000 and pretty epic bragging rights! Mo Nooeldin hails from Kirkland and he's a contestant on the current season. He joined us to chat about his experience on the show (no spoilers!) and any future cooking aspirations.

The Worst Cooks in America airs Sundays at 9 PM on the Food Network.