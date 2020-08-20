The perfect pairing to wine is hip hop!

Wine and Hip Hop podcast creator Jermaine Stone shares a few of his favorite pairings. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — You may not think of hip hop being the perfect pairing to wine, but think again!

Jermaine Stone created the Wine and Hip Hop Podcast four years ago to combine his love for the two. Here are a few of recommendations direct from Jermaine:

Clean Slate Riesling (2018) + Curren$y, "Stoned on Ocean"

The Wine: Clean Slate Riesling (2018), $12 buy at QFC

The thin slate stones of the vineyards in the Mosel River Valley in Germany are a critical factor in crafting a Riesling of exquisite balance. The stones are so precious that should any slip into the river, they are carefully retrieved and carried back up the treacherously steep vineyard slopes and returned to their place.

“Clean Slate” is made of Riesling grapes sourced from selected vineyards throughout the Mosel region. Known for its steep slopes, the region’s exceptional climate and mineral-rich slate soil create the perfect growing conditions for this grape.

The slate’s ability to reflect and retain heat is essential to ripening grapes in this cool climate, and what develops the fresh peach, crisp lime, and subtle mineral flavors of these wines.

Grapes from the Lower Mosel provide mineral notes, grapes from the Middle Mosel create a hint of spiciness and grapes from the Upper Mosel supply fresh, peach flavors. The result is a clean, fresh flavor and a perfectly balanced taste profile that is delicious with food and perfect to share with friends.

Riesling is the most versatile white wine for food pairing. This Riesling serves across a wide range of food companions, e.g. Mexican, Indian and Chinese dishes, Thai cuisine, similarly hot and spicy foods. But also perfect with sushi, fish, poultry, and pork or simply on its own.

The Hip Hop: Curren$y - "Stoned on Ocean"

Where do I want to drink this wine ?

The fresh peach, crisp lime, and subtle mineral flavors of Clean Slate remind me of The laid-back vibe of the track. This is perfect end of the summer beach wine

Los Dos Red (2018) + Drake, "Toosie Slide"

The Wine: Los Dos Red 2018 – from the Campo de Borja, Spain ($9) Buy at Metropolitan Markets

Los Dos is Spanish for “both” or “the two” and produced by Bodegas Borsao

The winery is located in the Campo de Borja in Northern Spain. Their mission is to establish their wines as the benchmark for premium Garnacha wines around the world.

The wine’s label shows two dancers. Like two dancers coming together to create the perfect routine, Los Dos celebrates the intricate steps in the dance of winemaking. It starts with the vine finding a perfect partnership with the soil. With Los Dos Red, the grapes are grown in estate vineyards in the renowned Campo de Borja region. This area is known for producing world-class Garnacha, where cool, dry breezes seem to animate the grapes on the vine and provide fresh flavors to the wines. The rhythm of the dance changes when the winemaker steps in— carefully harvesting and aging the grapes in stainless steel tanks resulting in fruit-forward, balanced wines.

Has earthy aromas of black cherry and cranberry with subtle smoky overtones. The palate shows flavors of juicy black raspberry and mulberry with hints of bramble and herb.

Pairs with dishes like beef stew, braised short ribs, polenta, or even an aromatic Moroccan tagine. But it's also the perfect accompaniment to weeknight standbys like a juicy cheeseburger, or a pepperoni pizza.

The Hip Hop: Drake - Toosie Slide

The wine’s label shows two dancers. Like two dancers coming together to create the perfect routine, Los Dos celebrates the intricate steps in the dance of winemaking. So our song choice needed to include a few dance steps as well. Our pairing is none other than Toosie Slide by Drake. This song is all about dance steps.

Where do I want to drink this wine ?

Los Dos has earthy aromas of black cherry and cranberry with subtle smoky overtones. Toosie Slide is an upbeat song with subtle Smokey undertones. This wine has house party written all over it!

We also tried: Zardetto - Buy at Metropolitan Markets

ABOUT WINE AND HIP HOP: Wine and hip-hop is a dynamic podcast that was created by Jermaine Stone (host), and Terence Riley (producer) with the sole purpose of bringing wine and hip hop together through finding the similarities in both cultures. We started it four years ago to showcase the appreciation the hip-hop community has always had for fine wine, as well as to highlight the love the wine culture has always had for the hip-hop community. As we blend the finest of both cultures, our podcast has become the ultimate safe space for both worlds. -wineandhiphop.com