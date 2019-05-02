SEATTLE — Will Arnett makes his third appearance as Batman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part – and relative to other actors who’ve played the superhero on film, it’s practically a record.

"If I do one more, it'll be the most of all time,” he said. “It's kind of weird… seven or eight years ago it wasn't something I was even thinking about and now Batman has become such a big part of my life."

Tiffany Haddish joins the LEGO world as a shape-shifting singing alien queen. In the voiceover booth, she tried to keep track of her character’s altering appearance.

“I'm just imaging myself with long beautiful hair, then I imagine myself with short beautiful hair,” she said. "When I'm the rocket, I'm picturing myself as a pointy sharp rocket that could pierce through any type of hate, then sometimes I think of myself as a dinosaur like, ‘I’ll chomp away at your heart if you mess with me.’"

Also new to the cast: Stephanie Beatriz, star of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and lifelong LEGO fan.

She landed the role of sparkly General Mayhem after an interesting vocal audition.

“I went inside my closet and got between my coats so there was no sound and I recorded (my voice) on my phone and sent it in and now here I am,” she said. “Dreams come true!”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is rated PG and is now playing.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.