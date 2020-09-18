Hop in the Jeep for the animal experience of a lifetime!

The Keeper Adventure Tours at Northwest Trek are back with extra safety precautions. #k5evening

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The 90-minute Keeper Adventure Tours take guests on an adventure in an open-air Jeep on paved roads rarely traveled via gravel tracks, and occasionally off-road,. You'll have the the opportunity to see bison, moose, mountain goats, elk, deer, swans and more in the park’s 435-acre Free-Roaming Area.

“The thing that is unique compared to a more traditional zoo, is that the animals live in that beautiful Pacific Northwest forest,” said Marc Heinzman from Northwest Trek Wildlife.

“You are outside in the wild, you get to actually see the behavior of the animals,” said Deanna Edwards.

Keeper Adventure Tours guests must be able to climb into the Jeep using handholds to pull themselves into the seating area, which is raised higher than on most vehicles.

Guests can hop aboard not quite knowing what they’ll experience, and will step off with a new appreciation for bison, moose, mountain goats and native Northwest animals.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park has implemented extra COVID-19 safety precautions. On the Keeper Adventure Tours, there is a clear plastic barrier and proper social distance between you and your keeper-driver, full cleaning and sanitizing, and one household only per vehicle. A wireless speaker lets you hear all the stories from the driver. Face coverings must be worn by all guests.

Tours are offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Advance online tickets are required.