White-hot Seattle Sounders FC takes on Atlanta at Lumen Field - What's Up This Week

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything / May 21 / Apple TV+
In the new eight-episode documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, archival footage, and vintage and fresh interviews highlight what many believe to be the greatest year of Rock 'n' Roll and R&B music. You can crank it up when it starts on Apple TV+ on Friday.
Army of the Dead / May 21 / Netflix
A movie in theaters is also coming to your home to stream. Army of the Dead is about a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble by venturing into a quarantine zone in Las Vegas to pull off a heist after a zombie outbreak. You can see it on Netflix starting tomorrow.
Seattle Sounders FC / May 23 / Lumen Field
Your Seattle Sounders are off to their best-ever start to a season with five wins and one draw from their opening six games. You can see if they extend their hot streak when they take on Atlanta United on Sunday at Lumen Field.
