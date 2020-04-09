Where you can watch Pearl Jam play this weekend - What's Up This Week

So much coming to your screens this weekend! #k5evening

The Boys / September 4 / Amazon Prime Video

Like your superheroes on the seedy side? The series 'The Boys' returns for a new season of good guys gone bad. Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes on September 4.

Mulan / September 4 / Disney +

One of Disney’s biggest movies of the year comes to your home tomorrow. The live-action version of ‘Mulan' finally comes out after delaying its big-screen rollout three times since it was originally meant to hit theaters in March. You'll be able to watch the movie Friday on Disney +.

Pearl Jam 'The Home Shows' / September 4 / Pay-Per-View