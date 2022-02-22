What's for dinner? An Asain-inspired meal is only minutes away

SEATTLE — Need an idea for mealtime? Tukwila-based InnovAsian has been specializing in Asian-inspired frozen entrées for over 20 years. Evening's Jim Dever got a cooking lesson from InnovAsain research & development technician Dan Wunderlich on how to make their General Tso's Chicken Lettuce Cups. You can find this and other recipes on their website.
This dish comes together very quickly with ingredients you may already have in your fridge. You can find InnovAsian products in the frozen food aisle in most major grocery stores.
