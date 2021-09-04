New HBO series 'The Nevers' puts superheroes in the Victorian-age - What's On This Week

Voyagers / April 9 / Theaters
The new movie Voyagers focuses on a group of teenagers who have been bred and trained for an imperative mission to save mankind. Their 30-year trip takes a turn when they realize everything is not what it seems. Voyagers flies into theaters on Friday.
The Stand-In / April 10 / Netflix
A movie you may have missed is streaming this week. The Stand-In stars Drew Barrymore who plays herself twice, essentially, when the comedy actress she plays is committed to rehab, her stand-in takes her place. The movie comes to Netflix on Saturday.
The Nevers / April 11 / HBO
In the new series, The Nevers a supernatural event gifts certain women strange abilities. Referred to as "touched," their indescribable powers are met with suspicion by society and are seen as dangerous. You can watch these ladies kick butt in corsets starting Sunday on HBO.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.