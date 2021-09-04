New HBO series 'The Nevers' puts superheroes in the Victorian-age - What's On This Week

They're kicking butt in corsets. #k5evening

Voyagers / April 9 / Theaters

The new movie Voyagers focuses on a group of teenagers who have been bred and trained for an imperative mission to save mankind. Their 30-year trip takes a turn when they realize everything is not what it seems. Voyagers flies into theaters on Friday.



The Stand-In / April 10 / Netflix

A movie you may have missed is streaming this week. The Stand-In stars Drew Barrymore who plays herself twice, essentially, when the comedy actress she plays is committed to rehab, her stand-in takes her place. The movie comes to Netflix on Saturday.



The Nevers / April 11 / HBO