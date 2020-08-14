New HBO series 'Lovecraft Country' based on Seattle author's book - What's up this Week

Drive-In Music Live Concert / August 14 - 15 / Skagit County Fairgrounds
Want to see live music in person? The Drive-In Music Live Concert Series gives music fans a chance to watch a concert from a unique, safe, and socially distanced environment. This week’s headliner is Seattle country artist Aaron Crawford. Shows happen this Friday and Saturday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
Project Power / August 14 / Netflix
If you could take a pill to have super-hero abilities for five minutes, would you take it no matter the risk? That's the premise behind the new movie Project Power. Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the action film that follows Foxx's quest to rescue his daughter from the forces behind the drug while attempting to save his city from chaos. The movie drops on Netflix tomorrow.
Lovecraft Country / August 16 / HBO
In HBO's new period piece Lovecraft Country, the series follows two childhood friends as they travel across 1950's Jim Crow America. Along the way, they face racist terrors, but also monsters, ghosts, and more. Just what you'd expect from a series executive produced by horror maestro, Jordan Peele. Lovecraft Country premieres Sunday on HBO.
