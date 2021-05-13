Dance the night away at Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 - What's Up This Week

Those Who Wish Me Dead / May 14 / HBO Max & Theaters



In the new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie plays a smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy after he witnesses a murder. She takes it upon herself to protect him from pursuing hitmen and a fire that soon rages around them. You can watch starting Friday on HBO Max and in local theaters.



The Woman In The Window / May 14 / Netflix