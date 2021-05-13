Dance the night away at Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 - What's Up This Week

Those Who Wish Me Dead / May 14 / HBO Max & Theaters
In the new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie plays a smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy after he witnesses a murder. She takes it upon herself to protect him from pursuing hitmen and a fire that soon rages around them. You can watch starting Friday on HBO Max and in local theaters.
The Woman In The Window / May 14 / Netflix
The Woman in The Window follows an agoraphobic woman, played by Amy Adams, who thinks she sees her neighbor get murdered. When she calls the police, however, facts begin to come to light that make her question her own sense of reality. The movie hits Netflix tomorrow.
Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 / May 14 - 16 / Westfield Southcenter
Feel like dancing? Drive 'n Drag Saves 2021 is an outdoor drive-in event featuring performances by past participants of RuPaul's Drag Race. There will be lip-syncing, dancing, and live singing. Plus an exclusive look at the upcoming movie, In The Heights. You can dance and sing along when the show comes to Westfield Southcenter May 14 - 16.
