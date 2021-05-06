Tacoma Rainiers welcomes fans back in the stands for 2021 season - What's Up This Week

You can get seats in vaccinated or non-vaccinated sections

Tacoma Rainiers / May 6 - 11 / Cheney Stadium

It's time to play ball in Tacoma. The Tacoma Rainiers will be opening Cheney Stadium to fans at 25 percent capacity for their 2021 season. The team plays their first homestand of the year against the El Paso Chihuahuas.



Drive-In Movies at Marymoor Park / T, W, Th / Marymoor Park

Load up the car and head to Redmond. The Drive-In Movies at Marymoor Park have returned for their 17 consecutive season. Next week’s lineup includes Ferris Bueller Day Off, Jurassic World, and Mama Mia. Shows run Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.



Jupiter's Legacy / May 7 / Netflix