Seattle Art Museum opens to the general public Friday - What's Up This Week

Woke / Streaming Now / Hulu

There's new humor on Hulu. 'Woke' is a series that centers on an African-American cartoonist who, after a rough encounter with police, begins to see the world around him differently. And do we mean "differently." Woke is streaming now on Hulu.

The Third Day / September 14 / HBO

'The Third Day' follows actors Jude Law and Naomie Harris as they are both drawn to a mysterious British island. It's a spooky puzzle filled with symbolism and big stars. It starts its three-part run on HBO on September 14.

Seattle Art Museum / September 11 / Downtown Seattle