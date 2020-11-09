x
Seattle Art Museum opens to the general public Friday - What's Up This Week

Put on a mask and go see some art this weekend!
Credit: Benjamin Benschneide

Woke / Streaming Now / Hulu

There's new humor on Hulu. 'Woke' is a series that centers on an African-American cartoonist who, after a rough encounter with police, begins to see the world around him differently. And do we mean "differently." Woke is streaming now on Hulu.

The Third Day / September 14 / HBO

'The Third Day' follows actors Jude Law and Naomie Harris as they are both drawn to a mysterious British island. It's a spooky puzzle filled with symbolism and big stars. It starts its three-part run on HBO on September 14.

Seattle Art Museum / September 11 / Downtown Seattle

Good news for art fans! The Seattle Art Museum is reopening its downtown museum to the general public. They will initially be at a limited capacity and masks must be worn. Timed tickets will be sold online only beginning this Friday for their September 11 opening.

