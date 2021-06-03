Field to Table dining event returns to Lumen Field - What's Up This Week

SEATTLE — Field to Table / Now - June 18 / Lumen Field

A culinary event has returned for a new kickoff. Field to Table will feature 14 of Seattle’s best chefs creating unique four-course menus to be devoured on the same turf the Seahawks and Sounders play on. Field to Table is going on now till June 18 at Lumen Field.



Lisey's Story / June 4 / Apple TV+

Based on a 2006 book by Stephen King, Lisey's Story has been turned into a new eight episodes series starring Julianne Moore as a widow and Clive Owen as her recently deceased author husband. When a series of unfortunate events forces Lisey to revisit traumatic memories, she struggles to move on from her husband's lingering darkness as a dangerous stalker lurks about. The series starts Friday on Apple TV+.

