My experience covering the gold carpet for the 70th annual Emmy Awards gave me a new appreciation for what it takes to pull off the big show.

The carpet, backdrops and on-site interview studios are all erected in just 48 hours. And 24 hours before the event, national shows use stand-in celebrities for practice interviews. Every aspect of their coverage is as planned and timed as possible.

But the behind-the-scenes reality isn’t as glamorous as it looks on TV.

It was hot - in the '80's. Giant fans were installed to help keep the carpet as cool as possible.

And the interview spaces are tight.

But once the nominees started arriving, it was a blast (and a dizzying stream of stars, so I asked Carson Daly, host of The Voice, for advice.)

“They're all so famous, just grab them - they're so rich, if that bothered them then screw them, that's their problem,” he joked.

In truth, you do have to shout at some stars to get their attention. It's weird. But sometimes, it works.

Sometimes, it doesn't (watch the video to see our failed attempt to chat with Snohomish High School alumn Chrissy Teigen!)

But the mention of Seattle did always get a reaction.

“I lived there, I loved it there,” said nominee Judith Light.

I also learned Emmy winner Henry Winkler is a Seattle football fan.

"The last time I was there, we went to see the Seahawks because we know Coach Pete from when he was at USC so we went to watch the game,” he said. “As a matter of fact, that is my team.”

We spent about 5 hours standing on the carpet, but it flew by - and when the Emmy ceremony got underway, we packed up our gear and raced back to the airport for our flight home.

It was a crazy, fun whirlwind of a night - one that photographer Mark Morache and I will always remember.

