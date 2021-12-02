Watch PNB's Roméo et Juliette from the comfort of your couch - What's on this Week

Roméo et Juliette / February 11-15 / Pacific Northwest Ballet
It's Shakespeare set to dance. The Pacific Northwest Ballet is streaming a classic performance of Romeo and Juliet. The show starts Thursday and runs through February 15.
Pearl Jam Home Show / February 12 -16 / NUGS
If you missed Pearl Jam's Home Show concerts in 2018 you're in luck. The band will be streaming their nearly 4 hour, 37-song set they played on night two. You can watch February 12 through the 16th via the live webcast platform, Nugs.
Judas and the Black Messiah / February 12 / HBO Max & Local Theaters
The new film Judas and the Black Messiah shows the true story of Fred Hampton, the deputy chairman of the Black Panther Party who was assassinated in 1969. The movie hits HBO Max and local theaters on Friday.
