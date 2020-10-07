Watch a movie from the comfort of your own car - What's Up This Week

Parking lots are being turned into Drive-In theaters

The Old Guard / July 10 / Netflix

Based on a graphic novel the movie The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron as part of a team of unkillable warriors who've been fighting and protecting mortals for centuries. Expect to see Theron back to her bad-a$$, Mad Max; Fury Road ways. The movie hits Netflix screens on Friday.

Trolls World Tour / Now / Blu-Ray DVD

One of the first films released straight to video on demand due to COVID-19 is now out to rent. Trolls World Tour is a colorful animated family flick that reunites the main characters Queen Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, and Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake.