Watch a movie from the comfort of your own car - What's Up This Week

The Old Guard / July 10 / Netflix
Based on a graphic novel the movie The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron as part of a team of unkillable warriors who've been fighting and protecting mortals for centuries. Expect to see Theron back to her bad-a$$, Mad Max; Fury Road ways. The movie hits Netflix screens on Friday.
Trolls World Tour / Now / Blu-Ray DVD
One of the first films released straight to video on demand due to COVID-19 is now out to rent. Trolls World Tour is a colorful animated family flick that reunites the main characters Queen Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, and Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake.
ShoWare Outdoor Cinema / July / Kent
Want to actually go out and see a movie? The parking lot of Showare Center in Kent is being turned into a drive-in theater. They’re playing family-friendly films Wednesdays through Sundays. This week's features are 'The Land Before Time' and the original 'Jurassic Park'.