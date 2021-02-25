Chaka Khan, Andra Day, Lady A headline virtual concert to benefit female-led nonprofits in Washington state

"I'm Every Woman: Opportunity Washington" is designed to celebrate and uplift BIPOC artists and leaders in the Pacific Northwest.

SEATTLE — Opportunity Leadership Network is less than six months old, but it's already making a splash in Washington State.

It's an organization on a mission to recruit and develop BIPOC women for leadership in all aspects of society.

BIPOC stands for Black Indigenous People of Color.

But the "stars" of the event are three non-profits based in Washington State that are already doing great work in their communities to uplift BIPOC women.

Phenomenal She offers mentorship and encouragement to young women of color by building confidence around education, social awareness, and self-esteem.

Lavender Rights Project provides low-cost civil legal services and community programming centered in values of social justice for trans and queer low-income people and other marginalized communities.

Carl Maxey Center Based in Spokane, the goal of the Carl Maxey Center is to uplift, empower and transform Spokane’s African American community from the inside out.

Money raises from the benefit concert will go directly to these organizations.

"We were looking for folks who were really investing in communities of color, already leaders in their community themselves. They are closer to the problem and closer to the solution and so we wanted to find organizations that had a very clear perspective and a clear impact that they were working on and all 3 of these organizations do. And they also are incredible women of color leading them that had a vision and just went and started doing the work. It's like let's create the platform to help shine the light on what they are doing. They deserve it!" explained Shasti Conrad. She is the co-founder of Opportunity Leadership Network.

It was founded less than a year ago as a way to expand the reach and impact of BIPOC female leaders. OLN offers grants and provides a network for women looking to find support as they pursue various roles in leadership.