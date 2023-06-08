Vashon Island Film Festival takes over Aug. 10 to 13

All 20 films and shorts are Northwest premieres or have recently distinguished themselves on the festival circuit.

VASHON ISLAND, Wash — The Vashon Island Film Festival (VIFF) is back this summer for its second year in a row with a lineup of 10 films and 10 shorts.

All 20 films and shorts are northwest premieres or have recently distinguished themselves on the festival circuit.

The recently formed non-profit organization dedicated to fostering independent filmmaking in the Pacific Northwest, Vashon Film Institute (VFI), announced the film festival will run from Aug. 10 through Aug. 13.

Each night, VIFF will also feature various film, music, and culinary-centric events for festival goers to experience, including a filmmakers’ dinner, Friday Night Gala, Saturday Night Soiree, and the Red Bicycle Awards.

VFI devoted last year’s net profits from VIFF to the family-operated Vashon Theatre, a landmark built in 1947, and plans to do the same for VIFF23.

“The community has always answered the call of its only motion picture house,” said VIFF founder and executive director Mark Mathias Sayre.

Sayre, also a veteran independent film producer and island resident, stopped by the KING 5 studios to talk about this year's festival. To watch his full interview and see a sneak peek of two featured films - click the video player above.

For more information about VIFF and to purchase tickets, click here. Discounts and packages for screenings are available.