SEATTLE — FOOD/DRINK BEFORE SCREENING: popcorn and soda

MOOD: tired but excited

EXPECTATION OF MOVIE: very high

As always, I'll start by letting you know what I was thinking and feeling when I saw Us.

I went to the screening straight from work so there was no time for dinner - a bucket of popcorn and soda were my sustenance for the night.

I hadn't slept well, so I was a little tired.

But I was also operating on adrenaline because I was so excited for the screening. Get Out was my favorite film of 2017 so Us was arguably my most anticipated movie of 2019.

Suffice to say, I went in with very high expectations.

And I’m happy to say, I wasn’t let down.

The movie tells the story of Adelaide (played by Lupita Nyong'o,) on a trip to a beach home with her husband and kids. They’re soon confronted by a terrifying, violent family of four who look exactly like them.

That’s all I'll say about what happens because if I can offer one piece of advice, it’s this: don’t let anyone spoil Us for you.

I will tell you about some general strengths of the movie.

First off, Us is horror done right. The visuals aren’t gory or excessively violent but they’re 100% suspenseful and scary. My body actually ached from tension after the screening.

There's also an ideal amount of humor. Sometimes it alleviates the stress, other times it makes strange situations even weirder – and every time, it works.

I also can't say enough about Nyong’o's performance. She's just brilliant. Both the characters she plays feel fully-formed and independent of her.

But the film’s greatest strength is also what makes it challenging for audiences: it’s complicated, and I'm not sure I understood all of it.

Some story lines may or may not be metaphors. Some imagery contained symbolism I'm still trying to figure out.

There’s a lot to unpack.

Which is why I loved Us and ultimately don’t think one viewing is enough.

The story is so layered and complex, you'll notice new things every time you watch. You'll appreciate people's performances even more. And you'll be convinced – I hope - that writer/director Jordan Peele is a filmmaker of the highest order.

With that, my Honest Review of Us is: buy your ticket this weekend and see it. Twice. Maybe three times.

Despite my poor dietary choices, sleep deprivation and high expectations, I was entertained the entire time - and I can’t stop thinking about it.

To me, that's well worth the price of admission.

WHAT IS “HONEST REVIEW”?

I’m a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. I interview actors and filmmakers. I’ve worked in broadcast television for 20 years.

I’m also a Seattle wife and mom who works full-time and sits in an hour of traffic (minimum) every day.

Sometimes I’m tired when I screen a movie. Sometimes I’m traveling and I miss my kids. Sometimes I’ve had a glass wine when I should have had a glass of water.

All of these things can impact my reaction to a film. Because I’m human.

So in an effort to write an Honest Review, I’ll always list the external factors that might affect my enjoyment of the movie. Then, I’ll give you my review. Then, you can decide if it’s useful or not.

What do you think of Honest Review or Us? Let me know at @kimholcomb.