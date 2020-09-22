We miss our fellow football fans! Today's Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Natasha Ryan, Seattle's Biggest Fan, Big Lo; former KING 5 personality Christie Johnson, and Host of Great Day San Antonio (at our sister station!) Roma Villavicencio dish on today's Hot Topics:
- There are no sporting events to attend right now, which means we are missing out on stadium and tailgate foods – what are you missing the most?
- Taco Bell is rolling out a wine, Jalapeno Noir. Would you Ever? What’s the food that other people might think is disgusting but you love?
- Karaoke Singers are NOT appreciated in the Philippines. Evidently Karaoke is a favored national pastime in the Philippines and people belt out songs on their home systems until late into the night – keeping people from sleeping. Gov’t says if they don’t sleep they could get sick SO TURN IN YOUR NEIGHBORS for singing! What song would make you turn in your neighbor for singing?
- What’s your biggest fear? Could it be this? Deadly Snake Spotted Wrapped Around Pump at Gas Station
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.