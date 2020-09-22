x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Entertainment

We miss our fellow football fans! Today's Hot Topics

Taco Bell wine and what's scares us with today's panelists: Natasha Ryan, Big Lo, Christie Johnson, and Roma Villavicencio. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Natasha Ryan, Seattle's Biggest Fan, Big Lo; former KING 5 personality Christie Johnson, and Host of Great Day San Antonio (at our sister station!) Roma Villavicencio dish on today's Hot Topics: 

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 