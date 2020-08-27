x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Entertainment

Hot Topics: Doing the Netflix shuffle, bridesmaids for hire and sing it out loud!

What's up on your news feed? Talking about the really important stuff with Angela Poe Russell, Ellen Tailor, Draze and Jonathan Sposato #newdaynw

SEATTLE —

Get set for a round of today's Hot Topics! 

Today's Panelists: 

  • Ellen Tailor describes herself "as a social media addict, a mental health advocate, and a dog mom." The multi-talented radio and TV personality was  most recently a features reporter for Q13.   

  • Dumi Maraire, the hip hop artist better known as Draze is a Seattle native. Draze's music has touched some of the most popular shows on television, like Empire, Love & Hip Hop, and most recently the Netflix series All-American. Speedo once picked up his song, "Ready" for one of its ads featuring Olympic Athletes.
  • Jonathan Sposato is Chairman of Geekwire.com, CEO of PicMonkey, and an active angel investor. He also has the distinct honor of being the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.


    RELATED: Hip-hop artist from Seattle uses music to inspire Black Wealth Movement

    Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   