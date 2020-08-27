Hot Topics: Doing the Netflix shuffle, bridesmaids for hire and sing it out loud!

SEATTLE —
Get set for a round of today's Hot Topics!
Would you let Netflix's new shuffle button pick your next show?
Where are all the public restrooms?!?!? Does this bother you?!?!
Gospel singer's song about pandemic snacking goes viral AND panelist Ellen Tailor writes her own ditty
Bridesmaid for hire; we're going to agree to disagree on this one.
Today's Panelists:
Ellen Tailor describes herself "as a social media addict, a mental health advocate, and a dog mom." The multi-talented radio and TV personality was most recently a features reporter for Q13.
- Dumi Maraire, the hip hop artist better known as Draze is a Seattle native. Draze's music has touched some of the most popular shows on television, like Empire, Love & Hip Hop, and most recently the Netflix series All-American. Speedo once picked up his song, "Ready" for one of its ads featuring Olympic Athletes.
- Jonathan Sposato is Chairman of Geekwire.com, CEO of PicMonkey, and an active angel investor. He also has the distinct honor of being the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.