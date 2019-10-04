SEATTLE — This is a busy week for live music, and in particular, we have a ton of free live sessions to catch here at KEXP, featuring bands from Los Angeles.

Wed 4/10 at 12 PM - Shana Cleveland at KEXP

Thu 4/11 at 11 AM - Sasami at KEXP

LA singer-songwriter Sasami is also playing Friday night at Barboza. Her self-titled debut came out in March.

Fri 4/12 at 9:30 AM on KEXP's The Morning Show, Dead Leaf Echo

Brooklyn collective Dead Leaf Echo released their new album Pale Fire last month. They play at LoFi on Friday.

Fri 4/12 at 1 PM, Girlpool at KEXP

Los Angeles duo Girlpool also play Friday at Neumos in support of their new album What Chaos is Imaginary.

Believe it or not, there are even more free, live sessions happening at KEXP this week. For complete listings, and links to view live online, head to kexp.org.

~ I'm John Richards, and this has been the music that matters.

