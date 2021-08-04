This Seattle teen wrote and published her first book during quarantine

ABOUT THE BOOK: Amy Marshall has the picture-perfect life, and she intends on keeping it that way. As soon as junior year starts, it's clear that things are going to be very different. She's matured since this summer, hoping to catch the eye of her best friend and next-door neighbor, Holden. After a huge fight that ends their friendship, she finds herself being blackmailed by the school's "player" who seems to be hiding a dark secret about her brother's past. A rekindling romance with an old friend leads her down a dark rabbit hole of self-doubt and guilt when she realizes she hasn't changed as much as she thought she did. When her twin brother's mental health deteriorates and slips out of the house in the middle of the night, she's forced back into the company of the one person she swore out of her life forever. This trip, however, may hold all the answers she needs to the reasoning behind her brother's strange behavior.