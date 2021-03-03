The Seattle Asian American Film Festival goes online with it's biggest lineup ever

SAAFF's 2021 agenda features 123 films, including 4 feature narratives, 5 feature documentaries, and 15 shorts programs over 11 days. March 4-14, 2021. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The 9th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival is going online for the first time and it's bigger than ever before. Online access is giving the festival the opportunity to screen more films - 123 in total - and with the exception of a few limited screenings, viewers can access the films anytime March 4-14th and have 48 hours to watch them after they press play. You can check out the entire schedule and buy tickets at seattleaaff.org.

We talked with Ellison Shieh, SAAFF Programming Director and Director Bao Tran, who's martial arts action-comedy movie, The Paper Tigers, is the centerpiece Narrative of the Festival.

Shot entirely in the Seattle area, The Paper Tigers centers on 3 childhood martial arts prodigies turned middle-aged, out of shape, dads who overcome old grudges to avenge their master's death. The Pacific Northwest premiere of The Paper Tigers is one of the special limited screenings of SAAFF, taking place at the Burien Drive-in on March 6th at 7PM. (Updated: the drive-in screening is SOLD OUT.)