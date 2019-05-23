LONDON, UK — The "red carpet" was a glitz-and-glam blue at the UK premiere of Rocketman.

Bryce Dallas Howard at the UK Premiere of Rocketman, "I'm so literally straight-laced in this outfit compared to everyone else."

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard plays Sir Elton John's mother in the film and won our undying love forever, appearing in head-to-toe thrift, "You want to know who you are and be unapologetic about that, and that doesn't look any particular way. And that's largely why we're celebrating Elton John because he is that type of person who gives others permission to do that."

Richard Madden plays Elton John's longtime manager in Rocketman

Actor Richard Madden stepped into the role of Elton John's longtime manager John Ried. What was it like to work with Sir Elton? "I was terrified to meet him, he's a living legend. Then within a second, he disarms, he's such a kind, gentle, man."

Taron Edgerton plays rock legend Elton John in the new movie Rocketman

"Never have I felt so privileged to go to work in the morning. Every day was a joy," said actor Taron Egerton, who embodies the title role, "To have the reception we got was beyond anything I could have dreamed of."

Lyricist and longtime collaborator with Elton John, Bernie Taupin arrives at the UK premiere of Rocketman.

Lyricist and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin had one word for the experience, "It's an overused word for me – definitely surreal, but I've used that so much that I'm kind of tired of saying it so I have to look for another adjective."

"Tonight is all about enjoyment," Sir Elton John on the UK Premiere of Rocketman

Sir Elton John himself was ready to embrace the premiere, "We can now come here in London and really enjoy it and the momentum is fantastic, everything has kind of fallen into place beautifully, everyone's worked so hard on that and I'm very grateful for it, so tonight is all about enjoyment."

Rocketman opens in U.S. theaters Friday, May 31st. Travel and accommodations provided by Paramount.

