The cast of NBC's Friends reunite for HBO special - What's Up This Week

So no one told you life was gonna be this way 👏👏👏👏 #k5evening

Friends: The Reunion / May 27 / HBO Max

The famous NBC friends -- Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel are back together again. Friends: The Reunion will feature the cast sharing lots of laughs, memories, and tears. The reunion is out today on HBO Max.

Panic / May 28 / Prime Video

The new series Panic takes place in a small town where every year the graduating high school seniors hold a competition called, panic. However, each level of the game is increasingly dangerous and deadly. The series drops on Prime Video tomorrow.

A Quiet Place 2 / May 28 / Local Theaters