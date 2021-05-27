The cast of NBC's Friends reunite for HBO special - What's Up This Week

Friends: The Reunion / May 27 / HBO Max
The famous NBC friends -- Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel are back together again. Friends: The Reunion will feature the cast sharing lots of laughs, memories, and tears. The reunion is out today on HBO Max.
Panic / May 28 / Prime Video
The new series Panic takes place in a small town where every year the graduating high school seniors hold a competition called, panic. However, each level of the game is increasingly dangerous and deadly. The series drops on Prime Video tomorrow.
A Quiet Place 2 / May 28 / Local Theaters
After being delayed more than a year due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place part 2 – the sequel to the smash hit 2018 horror film, is finally here. The new movie shows how the creatures came to earth, and how the intrepid Abbot family is surviving now. The film opens in local theaters Friday.
