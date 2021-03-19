Marvel's newest series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' hits Disney+ on Friday - What's On This Week

Waffles + Mochi / Now / Netflix
It's being called the Sesame Street of food TV. The new series Waffles + Mochi follows two puppets as they travel the globe learning about food from some of the best chefs in the world. Oh yeah, it's also hosted and executive produced by Michelle Obama. You can pull up to the table and watch it now on Netflix.
Zack Synder's Justice League / Now /HBO Max
It's back and almost twice as long. Zack Snyder's Justice League is an extended and newly edited version of the 2017 film. If you got 4 hours to spare you can watch the new cut starting today on HBO Max.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19 Disney+
How bout' even more superheroes. The new series The Falcon and the Winter Solider picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show centers on the Falcon, taking over the Captain America shield, and the Winter Soldier grappling with 21st-century life. It all starts Friday on Disney+.
