Marvel's newest series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' hits Disney+ on Friday - What's On This Week

Like superheroes? Good, then you'll love what's coming to your screens #k5evening

Waffles + Mochi / Now / Netflix

It's being called the Sesame Street of food TV. The new series Waffles + Mochi follows two puppets as they travel the globe learning about food from some of the best chefs in the world. Oh yeah, it's also hosted and executive produced by Michelle Obama. You can pull up to the table and watch it now on Netflix.

Zack Synder's Justice League / Now /HBO Max

It's back and almost twice as long. Zack Snyder's Justice League is an extended and newly edited version of the 2017 film. If you got 4 hours to spare you can watch the new cut starting today on HBO Max.