The sequel to a comedy classic, 30 years in the making - What's On This Week

Boss Level / March 5 / Hulu
Like action movies with a side of humor? The film Boss Level follows a former special forces officer who relives the same day over and over to avoid getting killed in order to save his family. The time loop drops on Hulu on Friday.
Good Girls / March 7 / NBC
They're back at being bad. NBC's Good Girls is returning for its fourth season. The series stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as 3 women who mix their mundane stay-at-home mom routine with laundering money. The new season starts this Sunday at 10:00 pm.
Coming 2 America / March 5 / Prime Video
It's a sequel over 30 years in the making. Coming 2 America reunites Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and nearly the entire original cast of characters from the 1988 film. Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 5.
