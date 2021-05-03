The sequel to a comedy classic, 30 years in the making - What's On This Week

Coming 2 America reunites most of the cast from 1988! #k5evening

Boss Level / March 5 / Hulu

Like action movies with a side of humor? The film Boss Level follows a former special forces officer who relives the same day over and over to avoid getting killed in order to save his family. The time loop drops on Hulu on Friday.



Good Girls / March 7 / NBC

They're back at being bad. NBC's Good Girls is returning for its fourth season. The series stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as 3 women who mix their mundane stay-at-home mom routine with laundering money. The new season starts this Sunday at 10:00 pm.