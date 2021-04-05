Seattle Sounders FC kick-off 2021 season - What's On This Week

Big Shot / April 16 / Disney+
In the new series Big Shot, John Stamos stars as a fallen men's n-c-a-a coach who's given a chance at redemption by coaching an elite private girl’s high school team. you can take a shot at the show when it comes to Disney+ on Friday.
Leonardo / April 16 / Amazon Prime Video
Like a good medieval drama? Leonardo is a lavish eight-part dramatized retelling of the life of Italian master Leonardo da Vinci. The show focuses on his work, personal struggles, and his relationships with both men and women. The series starts on Prime Video tomorrow.
Sounders FC / April 16 / Fox Sport 1
Your Seattle Sounders FC are kicking off their 2021 soccer season against Minnesota United. There will be fans in the stands this season but if you weren't one of the 7,000 lucky ones allowed inside Lumen Field, you can watch the game of Fox Sports 1.
