Science and love are essential elements in Amazon's new film 'Radioactive'

But in Radioactive, she's also portrayed as a human - vulnerable and broken at times - by an actress who's well versed in formidable roles: Rosamund Pike.



"I just liked how unfiltered she was,” Pike said. “The only thing I think it did teach me is how much of our lives are taken up with worry about how something will seem or how something will come across. And she was just not bogged down by any of that and it gave her so much freedom."



But Madame Curie didn't do it alone. Her husband Pierre was her equal, in love and intellect. He’s played by Same Riley.



"As we were doing these scenes and imagining ourselves in their place, there was something just really beautiful about it,” he said. “Not only their extraordinary brilliance, but their love for one another and understanding for one another."