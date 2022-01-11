Get more fish and veggies into your diet with these recipes

"Veggies & Fish" is a new cookbook by Bart van Olphen, a chef and sustainable fishing advocate. 🐟 #newdaynw

If you are looking for new and tasty ways to add more vegetables and fish to your diet, then sustainable fishing advocate and chef Bart van Olphen has the perfect cookbook.

He joined New Day NW to make his personal and rustic version of a pasta puttanesca — Tomato & Tuna Gnocchetti. The recipe is featured in his new cookbook "Veggies & Fish."

Tomato & Tuna Gnocchetti

Shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrated Italian chef Massimo Bottura launched a fantastic daily cooking show on Instagram. One of his ideas? Cook something today and use the leftovers in another dish tomorrow. This pasta with tomato and tuna sauce serves two, with enough to also make my Pasta al Forno.

Serves 2, plus leftovers

Preparation time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Salt and pepper, to taste

16 ounces (455 g) gnocchetti sardi, or other small pasta shape

Extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 red chile, seeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 salted anchovy fillets, soaked to remove excess salt and drained

2 tablespoons white wine

4 cups (600 g) cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 rosemary sprigs

2 thyme sprigs

Three 5-ounce (142 g) cans of tuna, drained

2 basil sprigs, leaves only

DIRECTIONS:

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the package directions, until al dente.

Meanwhile, heat a splash of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat and cook the shallots and chile until softened, 1 minute. Add the garlic and anchovies and stir until the anchovies have melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine before adding the tomatoes, capers, vinegar, rosemary, and thyme. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to combine.

Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs from the sauce. Fold in the tuna.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the tomato-tuna sauce.

Garnish with the basil, drizzle with some olive oil, and finish with freshly ground pepper.

About the chef:

Bart van Olphen is arguably the world’s most passionate sustainable fishing advocate and overall lover of fish. He was named “world’s most sustainable seafood entrepreneur” in 2008; his book "Bart’s Fish Tales" won the 2018 Gourmand World Cookbook Award for 'Best Fish and Seafood Cookbook;' and "The Tinned Fish Cookbook" became a lifeline for cooks during the pandemic. He is also the co-founder of the sustainable seafood brand, Sea Tales, available in grocery stores across the U.S. Follow him on Instagram @bartsfishtales and at Bart’s Fish Tales on YouTube (also featured on Jamie Oliver’s channel). He splits his time between Amsterdam and New York City.