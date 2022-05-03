Why are our youth experiencing a mental health crisis?

Chris Ladish, chief of pediatric behavioral health for Mary Bridge Children's, joined New Day to answer the question and offer solutions. #newdaynw

When it comes to mental health, some of us have better access to care than others. That's especially true when it comes to young people.

Chris Ladish, chief of pediatric behavioral health for Mary Bridge Children's, joined New Day for a look at what's going on with youth right now.

Learn more about the youth mental health crisis and how to find treatment and support at the Multicare Changing Minds event May 4.