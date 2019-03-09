SEATTLE — Everett's Ashley Morrison is the Youngest Old Cat Lady. With almost 100k followers on Instagram, she is an animal advocate with a personal mission to spread the word on the importance of spaying and neutering animals and to foster, heal, and adopt out orphaned, abandoned, and stray kittens.

Today, Ashley brings with her several kittens that are available for adoption but wants to specifically highlight one special little guy, Teddy.

From Ashley: "After rescuing a small kitten from a farm who was paralyzed in his back legs, he miraculously started to walk again but still has some hind end weakness. After an MRI we discovered he was most likely injured on the farm. It has caused him to be incontinent sometimes, not always.

He is the most loving, sweet boy. He will make someone an amazing family addition, he just needs someone willing to work with him and clean up after his occasional messes.

Our two local adoptions fell through and I’d love for him to find someone local in case it doesn’t work out. most shelters euthanize if a cat has paralysis but this kitten is so full of life and 85% better, Teddy deserves a home. If I didn’t foster so much I’d keep him."

Can you help Teddy get adopted today?

There are lots of ways you can sponsor Ashley's mission to help these kittens. Visit her Website or Instagram to get involved.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.