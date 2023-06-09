You’ll love how these clean beauty products make your skin feel

Cleaner and greener products takes centerstage in the beauty world. Mickey Williams shares her favorite new picks.

SEATTLE — Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bars

PRICE: $8.99

The nourishing formulas cleanse and lather like a liquid shampoo. They soften, repair and revitalize hair, resulting in shinier and healthy-looking strands.

Formulated with 94% plant-based ingredients, the shampoo bars are blended without silicones, preservatives, soap, or dyes.

The fast-rinsing formulas are 97% biodegradable and dermatologist-tested for safety. To use: wet hair and the solid shampoo to make foam, hold the bar and lather from roots to tips, massage the scalp, and rinse. Each easy-to-use bar lasts up to 40 washes.

Garnier is Approved by Cruelty-Free International - Garnier is committed to creating a world where no animals suffer in a laboratory

PRICE: $19

Want to know what it's like to wash your body with a lighter carbon footprint? This body wash strikes a perfect balance we all want: efficiently clean your skin of sweat and dirt, yet leaves your skin moisturized and soft.

Carries luxurious, lasting perfume

Fluffy bubbles lather at your fingertips

Leaves skin supple and moisturized

PRICE: $71

Vegan formula that is enriched with SKIN-ADAPTIVE HYDRATION technology:

Prickly Pear Extract from regenerative organic agriculture and Macro Hyaluronic Acid, combined with biomimetic sorbet texture, gives comfort and intense hydration to the skin, which is immediately softer, smoother and more radiant.

Its refillable packaging is a sustainable solution to reduce the use of materials and CO2 emissions.

Contains 98,4% natural-origin ingredients.

PRICE: $139

Notice up to 60% longer-looking lashes & 120% fuller-looking brows. If you have short, thin lashes or sparse brows, our proven LASH & BROW Dual System with Elastaplex® Technology visibly boosts the length and density of eyelashes and eyebrows — regardless of your age, gender, or health. Made with skin-safe, ethically sourced, naturally derived ingredients and backed by five issued U.S. patents, our groundbreaking formulas have been proven to support the body’s natural ability to stimulate the replenishment of elastin. In a 12-week clinical evaluation, participants experienced up to 60% longer-looking eyelashes and up to 120% fuller-looking eyebrows.

For this segment, NULASTIN has created a 20% off site wide promotion (NEWDAY20) which is good for one time purchases, and is limited to one use per customer.

PRICE: $55

Makeup meets SPF with these multi-tasking mineral SPF sheer makeup sticks.

Trio includes three shades: Rosé, Champagne, and Espresso Martini - a rosy pink, a shimmering highlighter, and a subtle bronze that can be used as blush, highlighter, eye shadow base, lip color, and contour.

To use, apply your usual SPF onto your clean face. Then, swipe balms onto cheeks, lips, and eyelids for layered SPF.