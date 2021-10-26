New book offers tips to help those around you make positive change

"You Can Change Other People: The Four Steps to Help Your Colleagues, Employees—Even Family—Up Their Game" highlights a new approach to change. #newdaynw

We often hear the phrase, “you can’t change other people, you can only change yourself," and yet people do change all the time. So, what's going on there?

Executive coach, bestselling author, and host of the Bregman Leadership Podcast, Peter Bregman, and health and executive coach and bestselling author, Howie Jacobson, Ph.D., both authors of the book, "You Can Change Other People: The Four Steps to Help Your Colleagues, Employees—Even Family—Up Their Game," joined New Day NW to talk about why we often have a hard time changing others and a new way to approach those difficult conversations.

The four steps:

Step 1: Shift from Critic to Ally

Step 2: Identify an Energizing Outcome

Step 3: Find the Hidden Opportunity

Step 4: Create a Level-10 Plan

About the authors:

Peter Bregman is the CEO of Bregman Partners and an executive coach. He is the bestselling author of five books including "Leading with Emotional Courage" and "18 Minutes." He is the host of the Bregman Leadership Podcast. Peter earned his M.B.A. from Columbia University and his B.A. from Princeton University.

Howie Jacobson, PhD, is an executive coach and Director of Coaching at Bregman Partners. He is the author of "AdWords For Dummies" and co-author of several other books. Howie earned his M.P.H. and Ph.D. in Health Studies from Temple University and his B.A. from Princeton University.