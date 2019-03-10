SEATTLE — Author Judith Finlayson joins us today to discuss her new book, You Are What Your Grandparents Ate. In it, she talks about the new science of epigenetics, which focuses on how the experiences of previous generations have a direct effect on our health.

EVENT INFO

Judith Finlayson and Kent Thornburg, You Are What Your Grandparents Ate. Thu, Oct 3rd, 7:30 pm, The Reading Room (1119 8th Ave, Seattle) Tickets: $5.00

What we eat and how we live our lives now will physically impact our grandchildren and future generations. That’s the premise of an exciting new field of scientific research, and the Bob and Charlee Moore Institute of Nutrition and Wellness at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is at its forefront.

The worldwide effort is profiled in a new book, YOU ARE WHAT YOUR GRANDPARENTS ATE: What You Need to Know about Nutrition, Experience, Epigenetics & the Origins of Chronic Disease. It’s author, Judith Finlayson, will appear in conversation with Dr. Kent Thornburg, Director of the Moore Institute, at Town Hall Seattle on Thursday, October 3.

