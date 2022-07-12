Yes, you can volunteer to go on hikes with fun pups! 🐶

The Pittie Project PNW is looking for volunteers to join their Pittie Pack Hike.🐕 #newdaynw

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Pittie Project PNW is not only “giving pitties on death row their second chance,” but also providing them with fun activities and the rehabilitation they deserve.

“Our goal with The Pittie Project is to just get as many pitties out of high kill shelters,” explained Ashley Georgia, founder of the Pittie Project PNW. “Get them the training that they need, get them the rehabilitation they need.”

The Pittie Pack Hike is one of the programs this non-profit organization offers for volunteers to hike with some adoptable dogs. The more volunteers the Pittie Project PNW has, the more dogs get to go on hikes. This activity could also be a good opportunity for those looking to adopt dogs, and to interact with their potential fur family.

“The Pittie Project was originally supposed to just be a special project to rescue 10 pities in 10 months,” Georgia said.

Since October 2019 the Pittie Project PNW has helped more than 300 pit bulls and other breeds find a family.